Douglas L. Freeby of Walden, N.Y. passed away on July 17, 2025, at Brightview Senior Living in Wayne, N.J. He was 80 years old. The son of the late Oliver and Anna (Frank) Freeby, he was born in Lehighton, Pa. on Dec. 4, 1944.

Prior to retirement, Douglas was a teacher at Newburgh Free Academy in their business department in Newburgh, N.Y. for over 30 years. He made many long-lasting connections with his students over the years and positively impacted many young lives.

In his youth, Douglas spent many hours outdoors hunting and fishing. He continued to enjoy these hobbies into his adult life when time allowed. He had a passion for all things automotive, specifically Mustangs. He was a known conversationalist and could talk on many topics. However, anything related to cars was always a favorite.

Left to cherish his memory is Linda, his beloved wife of 56 years (one month shy of 57). After meeting in college, they grew a life together, filled with family and love. He is also remembered with love by daughter, Megan D’Ambroso, and her husband, Nicholas, of Monroe, N.Y; grandchildren: Andrew, Jonathan, and Tessa; and several nieces and nephews. His happiest place was spending time with his grandchildren playing cars, telling jokes, reading books, and watching with pride from the sideline at many soccer, basketball, football, and baseball games. His grandchildren were his greatest joy in life.

In addition to his parents, Douglas was predeceased by his brother, Charles Freeby, and his sisters, Arlene Gerber and Dorothy Monteiro.

Memorial Visitation will take place 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe N.Y. A Prayer Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cremation by Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson’s Foundation www.Parkinson.org or Alzheimer’s Association www.ALZ.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.