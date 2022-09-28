Dorothy M. Bukovsky passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Dypska) Drenga, she was born on August 14, 1939, in Yonkers, NY.

Dorothy was an Office Assistant for Saks Fifth Avenue in Yonkers, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Vincent Bukovsky, Jr., and his wife, Helen of Lauderdale by the Sea, FL; and Anne Marie Babcock and her husband, Ryerson of Warwick, NY; and by her beloved grandchildren: Connor, Shane, Shannon, Cole, and Nicholas. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also predeceased by her loving husband Vincent Bukovsky, Sr., her brother Edward Drenga and sister-in-law Dorothy Drenga.

Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Hospice of Rockland County, 11 Stokum Ln, New City, NY 10956, https://unitedhospiceinc.org/donation/

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com