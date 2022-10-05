Dorothy “Doro” Berk, age 93, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. Born Dorothy Magidoff in Brooklyn, NY, on December 28, 1928, to Isadore “Izzy” and Blanche Magidoff, she had been a resident of Monroe for the past 20 years.

After graduating from high school, Dorothy married Edwin “Eddie” Heller and they settled in Plainview, NY. When Eddie passed away, leaving her with three teenagers, her brother Jerry Magidoff stepped in to help out. Twenty-some years later, she met the recently-widowed Harry “Ananda” Berk in Florida. They married and moved to Texas, along with his son. Later they split their time wintering in Florida spending time with their children and grandchildren, and summering at or near Ananda Ashram in Monroe, NY. After Harry passed away in 2000, Dorothy moved permanently to Monroe.

Dorothy was a frequent visitor and occasional resident at Ananda Ashram. She became a Yoga instructor and practitioner under the tutelage of Naranda, and remained limber to her last days. Her daily ritual was to light a candle to meditate on while drinking her morning coffee. She was deeply attached to her Jewish origins and enjoyed lighting her Shabbat candles every Friday night as a TV member of NYC’s Central Synagogue’s service on JBSTV. Up to the last days of her life, Dorothy was a mom to her children, a second mom to many, and a source of spiritual strength and guidance for others.

Survivors include: her daughter Marcy Heller, grandson Evan Balbier and granddaughter Nicole Isolano; her daughter Faith McElroy and her husband Gary; her son Ian “Keith” Heller, his wife Andrea, granddaughter Jessica and husband Josh, and great granddaughter Aila; and her stepson Jason Berk. She was predeceased by her parents Isadore and Blanche Magidoff, brother Jerry Magidoff and grandson Josh Heller. All of her children feel it was an honor to have “Doro” as their mother and fondly recall their time with her. She was a dynamic teacher, and because of her they met many wonderful beings.

Cremation was performed by Flynn Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022, with a moving tribute beforehand. During the Celebration of the Life of Dorothy Berk via Zoom on Sunday, August 28, both family and friends told stories of Dorothy’s warm heart, great hugs, and abiding love. She will be missed by the many friends she made, but especially by her family and by Steve, Karuna, Matt, Gabby and William.

Donations can be made to: Ananda Ashram, 13 Sapphire Road, Monroe NY 10950; Central Synagogue, 652 Lexington Ave, New York NY 10022; or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh NY 12550. Special thanks to her hospice team of Sharon, Crystal, Elizabeth, and Tara, and her home caregivers Daryl and Pam, for making her final days so meaningful and peaceful.