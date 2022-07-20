Dorothy A. Sissler, 97, of Goshen, NY, died peacefully at Glen Arden Health Care Center on July 18, 2022,

Dorothy was born in NYC on October 14, 1924 to Helen and Harold Fitzgerald. Previously from Pelham, NY; Ridgewood, NJ; and Flat Rock, NC; Dorothy and her husband Bernard returned to NY in 1997 to be closer to their family.

Dorothy is survived by her sons Michael and John Sissler, her daughter Ann Sissler, her six grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Quinn, Morgan, James and Adam, her daughters-in-law, eight nieces and nephews and her extended family and friends, old and new.

She was predeceased by her husband Bernard.

Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother and will be remembered for her quiet generosity and for always having a kind word for others. She was an ardent volunteer and that drive to serve was carried out through each stage of her long and beautiful life. The family knows that Dorothy’s strong, kind and loving heart will live on in her grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally.

In addition to her service to others, she enjoyed golf, bridge, and antiques. Dorothy found time to pursue her lifelong love of art and became an accomplished artist. Her work had been publicly sold and auctioned for charity, but mostly, it hangs in the homes of family and friends for their personal enjoyment.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen.

Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Goshen.

As a benefactor to the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, Mom would encourage your support of these artists. www.mfpausa.com

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY.

To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com