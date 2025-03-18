Doris M. Poggio, 88

Doris M. Poggio of Cornwall, NY, passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center on March 17, 2025. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late George and Shirley (Bailey) Verville, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on November 20, 1936.

While living in Manhattan, Doris worked at Morgan-Stanley and Chase Bank. Once upstate, Doris was a clerk at Cornwall Country Crafts before she retired.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Anthony (and wife Patricia “TC”) Poggio of Pine Bush, NY, Barbara Poggio of Cornwall, and Michael (and wife Susan) Poggio of Port Jervis, NY. Doris also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren: Michael, Nicholas, and Marin. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband Anthony P. Poggio, and her siblings Walter Verville, Teresa Tock, and Eileen Ferrara.

Doris enjoyed cooking, watching movies, playing cards, and mostly spending time with her family.

Visitation: Friday, March 21, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Arrangements were made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.