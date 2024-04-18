Donna Marie DeStafeno, 67

Donna Marie DeStafeno of Chester, NY, passed away on April 16, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 67 years old. The daughter of the late Cornelia M. (Schoorl) and Maurice J. Scandurra, she was born on June 21, 1956, in Goshen, NY.

Donna worked as a teacher for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District at North Main Elementary School, St. Columba of Chester, NY, and St Josephs in Florida, NY. She was active in her Chester community, where she was the president of the Chester Alumni Association, a member of The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, as well as a parishioner of St. Columba Church. She was also a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Pine Bush, NY.

Left to cherish Donna’s memory are her children Tracee Strout and her husband Stephen of the Town of Greenville, NY, Amanda DeStafeno and her husband Fred Khaledi of Foster, R.I., John DeStafeno and his wife Kerri of West Chester, Pa., Katrina Fennell and her husband Brian of Westwood, NJ, and Kenneth Berger of Raleigh, NC; her brother John Scandurra and his wife Donna of Sheldon, Conn.; and by her nine grandchildren, Joseph Paul and Katherine Grace Strout, Lucas and Abigail Alsfeld, Anna, Charlotte, and Jack DeStafeno, and Caroline and Reyer Fennell. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph DeStafeno.

Visitation: Monday, April 22, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 29 High St., Chester, NY, followed by interment at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).