Donna M. Telesca

With broken hearts and immense gratitude for the love she gave, we share the passing of our beloved wife, mom, Mimi, and friend Donna Marie Telesca on Aug. 21, 2025 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was 67 years old.

Donna was a devoted wife, the greatest mom, cherished Mimi, and loyal friend. Her strength, warmth, and selflessness touched everyone she met. She faced every challenge, especially her long journey with ALS, with grace, courage, and an unshakable spirit.

Born on May 9, 1958 in Inwood, Manhattan, she built a life rooted in love, faith, and family. She married her soulmate, Joseph, with whom she shared 45 beautiful years of marriage. Together, they raised four children, a family built on laughter, support, and unconditional love.

Her proudest role was being a mother to Michael (Carolyn), Andrew (Christie), Joey (Teresa), Dominique, and a Mimi to Hazel, Cora, Caleb, Norina, Noah, Jack, Dominic, Ross and Cecelia who were the light of her life. She poured her heart into every hug, every word of encouragement, and every moment spent with her family. She was also a true friend — one who listened without judgment, loved without condition, and gave without expectation.

She leaves behind a legacy of resilience, kindness, and unwavering love. Though ALS took her body, it could never dim her spirit, her smile, or the deep imprint she left on the hearts of those who knew her. Her story is one of love, strength, and courage. Though she is no longer with us in body, her spirit lives on in the countless lives she touched.

Donna is survived by her sister Debra (Dave), brother Richard (Cindy), brother-in-law Paul (Karen), sister-in-law Kathy (Pat); nieces and nephews Marissa (Frank), Richie Jr. (Toriea), Jennifer, Paul William, Nicholas, Katie (Keenan), Ashley (Timothy) and Patrick. She is preceded in death by her father and mother. Richard and Dolores Brown.

A wake will be held at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave. in Monroe, N.Y. on Friday Sept. 19, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donna’s honor to the ALS Association to help fund research.