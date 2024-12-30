Donna Karen Hutmacher, 74

Donna Karen Hutmacher passed away on December 25, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Pasquale C. and Alpha L. (Gillette) Barba, she was born on January 20, 1950, in Tuxedo, NY.

Donna was a nurse at the Cornell Psychiatric Hospital in Westchester, NY. Additionally, Donna was a member of the Sloatsburg Historical Society and Sloatsburg Senior Citizens, and was a past member of the Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings Laurel Bates (Sloatsburg, NY), Stephen Barba (Tuxedo, NY), and Peter Barba (Durham, NC); nephews Brandon and Mathew; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was also predeceased by her husband George W. Hutmacher III and her sister Carolyn Barba.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 2 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:45 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sloatsburg Fire Department, 96 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).