Donald James Collica, 71

Donald James Collica passed away on January 4, 2025, at Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park, NY. He was 71 years old. Son of the late Salvatore and Anne (Papa) Collica, he was born on May 11, 1953, in Bronx, NY.

Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, courageously fighting in the Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq wars. After receiving his honorable discharge, he became a fabricator and pipe welder for Prescott Metals in Sanford, Maine. He was also an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 140 in Middletown, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Christine Collica of Cornwall, NY, and daughter Donna Collica of Omaha, Neb. In addition to his parents, Donald was also predeceased by his son Nicholas Collica and sister Christine Diaz-Wright.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral service: Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment: Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Hudson Valley Hospice Home (please send to their administrative office, 80 Washington Street, Suite 204, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).