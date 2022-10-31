Dolores G. Schuck passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Laurels of Forest Glenn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Garner, NC. She was 86 years old. Daughter of the late John and Dolores (Siegers) Kirby, she was born on December 22, 1935, in Teaneck, NJ.

Dolores dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Geraldine Haddon and her husband, David of New Haven, CT; daughter-in-law, Judy Schuck of Washington Township, NJ; Audrey Fregonese of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Dennis Schuck and his wife, Nancy of Dumont, NJ; grandchildren: Carrie, Jennifer, EJ, Michael, Joseph, Nicole, Connor, and Dennis Jr., and her great grandchildren: Kara, Andrew, Julian, Chase, Shelbie, Edwin, Declan and Felicity. In addition to her parents, Dolores was also predeceased by her loving husband Edwin J. Schuck and her beloved son Edwin G. Schuck.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, a celebration of Mass will follow visitation at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY. Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery.