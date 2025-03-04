Diane Elizabeth Remicci, 70

Diane Elizabeth Remicci passed away on March 2, 2025, at Northern Manor Nursing Home in Nanuet, NY. She was 70 years old. Daughter of the late Jeano and Lillian (Harvey) Remicci, she was born on February 6, 1955, in Bronx, NY.

Diane worked in the billing/payroll departments at Verla International LTD in New Windsor, NY, and volunteered at the Humane Society of Monroe.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Carol Remicci (Fernando Maymi) and Christine Blackford (Jim), both of Monroe, NY; nephews Kevin Blackford (Jaime) and Jeffrey Blackford (Jennifer); and her great nephews Luke and Liam.

Visitation: Monday, March 10, 2025, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple, Ave., Monroe, NY

Funeral Mass: Monday, March 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Monroe (P.O. Box 675, Monroe, NY 10949) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).