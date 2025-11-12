It is with great sadness we share the loss of our beloved sister Debra Turnbull (Fotsch), who passed away on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at Silver Star Care Home in Santa Rosa, Calif., following a long battle with dementia.

Debbie was born on July 30, 1954 in Goshen, N.Y., beloved daughter to John and Virginia Turnbull, Harriman N.Y. Debbie was incredibly smart, successful, but always remembered her humble beginnings. Debbie was always thoughtful, kind and caring.

Debbie was the oldest of five siblings. Left to cherish her memories are husband Edward Fotsch; siblings John Turnbull (wife Kathy), Cindy Lundgren (husband Ken), Mark Turnbull (wife Christine), and Bob Turnbull (wife Sue Ellen); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Satruday Dec. 6, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cindy and Ken’s home at 34 James Road, Monroe N.Y. 10950. Anyone who would like to stop by and help us celebrate Debbie’s life is welcome.