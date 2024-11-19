Connor M. Lynch, 24

Connor M. Lynch passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2024, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. He was 24 years old. Son of Migdalia “Margie” (Cancel) and Earl F. Lynch III, he was born in Warwick, NY, on October 12, 2000.

Connor graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 2018. He then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Most recently, Connor worked as a sewer treatment plant operator at H2Go in Leland, NC.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents Margie and Earl (Hudson, Fl.), brother Sean (Hudson, Fl.), and sister Desiree (New Windsor, NY).

Connor is predeceased by his two sisters, Deborah and Shealynne Lynch, as well as his grandparents Barbara and Earl Lynch II and Monserrate and Miguel Cancel.

Visitation: Friday, November 29, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, NY.

Cremation was entrusted to Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to: Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Rd., Highland Mills, NY 10930.