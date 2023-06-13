Cody M. Mundy

Cody MacKenzie Mundy, of Monroe, NY, the most innately intelligent, handsome, charming, funny, inquisitive, sensitive, so selfless and deep loving most beloved son and brother, passed away on June 6, 2023, in Del Ray Beach, FL. He was 31 years old. The son of Gerard and Gail (Arato) Mundy, he was born on Nov. 11, 1991, in Brooklyn, NY.

Cody worked in sales. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. He was baptized at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Brooklyn, and he received his First Holy Communion there as well. He made his Confirmation at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

He is survived by his parents, Gerard and Gail Mundy, of Millville, DE; his brothers: Gerard, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY; Jesse, and his wife, Haley, of North Salem, NY; and Daniel James of Millville, DE; and by his paternal grandmother, Helen T. Mundy. Cody leaves behind numerous loved ones: aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many lifelong friends. Cody was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Francis Mundy, his maternal grandparents: Mary (Donnelly) and Valentine P. Arato; his uncle, Father Patrick Mundy; and his beautiful Godmother, Maryellen Pascullo.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

In lieu of donations and flowers, the family requests to give the gift of oneself to others. Cody would want that.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.