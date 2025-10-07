Clennie M. Halcomb

Clennie Michael Halcomb, Sr., passed away on Oct. 2, 2025, at his residence in New Windsor, N.Y. He was 76 years old. Son of the late Bill and Mabel (Gillespie) Halcomb, he was born on Aug. 26, 1949, in St. Albans, W.V.

Clennie, known as Mike to those who knew him well, was a self-employed Machinist and the owner of CV Automotive Machine. He first opened CV Machine on Laurel Lane in Central Valley, N.Y. in 1987; then moved to his Highland Mills location “behind Mario’s” and retired from his Central Valley location on Smith Clove Road in 2010. Over the years, Mike befriended thousands of customers with his generosity and impeccable diagnostic skills, and his employees (Steve, Ed, and Pedro) became lifelong friends. Many people, including Tommy Stevens, came to “hang out” at the shop on a regular basis, and electrician Harry Disbrow could be found on a stool at the parts counter most any day.

Mike was easy-going, direct, and honest, but also had a tendency to “mind his own business.” As a young man, Mike traveled the world with the Merchant Marines and often recalled a time in Vietnam when an unexploded ordinance hit his ship as “the scariest moment of his life.” Mike was a Studebaker enthusiast - a passion he shared with his childhood friends of 70 years, Paul Wood and Kelly Edens. He impressed his grandchildren with his ability to do complicated math in his head; he could retain part numbers, clearances, and dimensions; and tell you the make, year, and model of nearly any car in old movies. When he and his wife were courting, “W200 T30” - the part number for a Bosch spark plug- became their code word for “I love you.” All of his children and grandchildren who could drive have called Mike on occasion to diagnose their broken down car and get help over the phone about how to fix it.

The day after Mike died, Enterprise rental car called to say his luxury RV was ready for pickup. Unbeknownst to the rest of us, Mike had reserved an RV to drive down to Braxton County, W.V., for his extended family’s annual apple butter making gathering.

Mike is survived by his wife and business partner, Gail Halcomb of New Windsor, N.Y.; children, Clennie “Clint” Halcomb, Jr., and his wife, Eileen, of Monroe, N.Y.; Kelly West and her husband, Matthew, of Conway, Ark.; step-children L. Paige Wilder and her partner Rolf, of Amherst, Mass.; Martin James “MJ” Wilder and his wife, Ronda, of South Portland, Maine; Brian Wilder of Scottsville, N.Y.; “adopted” family Pedro and Elsa Escobar of Highland Mills, N.Y.; nephew Travis Halcomb and his wife Jaime of Charleston, W.V.; his grandchildren, Reagan Anastasia-Lynn Halcomb, Michael West, David West, James Wilder, Max Wilder, Emily Levi, Coby Wilder, Randy Wilder, Jamey Wilder, Hattie Wilder Karlstrom, Karina Escobar, and Miguel Escobar; and his great-grandson Andrew Levi. In addition to his parents, Mike was also predeceased by his sister Pamela Halcomb; his first wife, Cheryl L. Harris; his son, James Craig “Jimbo” Halcomb (wife Laura); and his grandson, Ethan Beck. Mike will be missed by us all.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to United We Dream or West Virginia Rivers. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.