Christopher A. Colvill, 53

Christopher A. Colvill passed away on December 16, 2023, at his residence in Montgomery, NY. He was 53 years old. Son of Kathleen E. Freire and the late Charles W. Colvill, he was born on December 16, 1970, in Suffern, NY.

Christopher was a laborer for All Steel & Aluminum Inc., in Circleville, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his son Kurt C. Colvill of Tuxedo, NY; his mother Kathleen E. Freire of Tuxedo, NY; his partner, Andrea Diaz of Walden, NY; his siblings Robert Carbaugh of Walden, NY, Daniel Conklin of Milford, Pa., Kathleen E. Miller of Tuxedo, NY, and Bonnie Carbaugh of Tennessee. In addition to his granddaughter Michaela, he is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com.