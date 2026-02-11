Cheryl Davis, 63, of Monroe, N.Y., entered eternal rest on Jan. 21 surrounded by the love of her family at home.

Cheryl was born to the late Douglas Watson of Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y., and Aileen Bonney McCarthy of Monroe, N.Y.

She was a devoted partner, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt whose love for her family knew no bounds.

Her longtime partner, Peter Chletsos, survives her; her beloved son, Kevin Davis, and his wife, Brittany Berrios, of Highland Mills, N.Y., and her cherished grandchildren, Mason and Demi, who were the light of her life. Her love for them was boundless, and she delighted in every moment spent watching them grow.

Cheryl is also survived by her mother, Aileen Bonney McCarthy, her brothers Scott Watson (Sue) of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Kevin Watson (Donna) of Highland Mills, N.Y., her stepmother, Nancy McDonald of Cornwall-on-Hudson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she loved dearly. She is further survived by her extended family, including her mother-in-law, Phyllis Chletsos of Bayville, N.J., her late father-in-law, Theodore Chletsos; and her brothers-in-law, Greg Chletsos (Anne) and the late James Chletsos (Dianne), along with their children.

Cheryl was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe and worked for AT&T for many years. She was known for her kindness, strength, and unwavering compassion. A true advocate to many friends and acquaintances facing cancer, Cheryl offered comfort, encouragement, and heartfelt support whenever it was needed.

She found peace and happiness in her garden, where she lovingly tended to her flowers and plants. Cheryl spent countless hours outdoors, enjoying conversation with friends and neighbors, always ready with a warm smile and listening ear.

Above all, Cheryl loved her family with all her heart. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the love she gave so freely, and the memories that will be treasured forever.

A Life Celebration will be held at a later date.

Cheryl’s Family entrusted her care to the Flynn Family and the entire staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.