Charles N. La Bella, 66

It is with great sadness that the family of Charles N. La Bella announces his passing on May 15, 2024. Charles (Chucky, Link) passed away, way too early, one week prior to his 67th birthday.

A true character, adventurer, motorcyclist, cave and scuba diver, traveler and gardener of many trees and bushes, a U.S. Navy veteran, Chuck was a loving son to Camille Dunstan and Tony La Bella; brother to Larry, his wife Janet; sister Karen La Bella; a cherished uncle to Erika and Brian Aaron, Lauren La Bella, John and Rachel La Bella and Daniel La Bella and his fiancée Veronica; and longtime devoted partner to Valene, who lovingly cared for Chuck in his last year of life while battling Leukemia and to whom we owe a tremendous appreciation for. He will also be missed by Valene’s family Nick, Alley and Annie.

Chuck leaves behind his 94-year-old mother and everyone mentioned above, plus many La Bella, Botti and Rupolo cousins and his longtime friend Mike P., as well as his 30-year-old catfish Buddy. Chuck and Mike shared many cross-country motorcycling adventures, nearly visiting every state In our great nation.

Chuck will be greatly missed by all whom crossed his path. Chuck will be interned at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery.