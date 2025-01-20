Catherine F. Bello, 89

Catherine F. Bello passed away on January 13, 2025, at her residence in Highland Mills, NY. She was 89 years old. Catherine was born on November 29, 1935, in Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of Martin and Helen (Meyers) Kleber and one of 10 children.

Catherine dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a caring grandmother. She was a former member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Steven Bello, James Bello and Michael Bello, and her four beloved grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Catherine was also predeceased by her husband James A. Bello.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).