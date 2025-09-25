Catherine A. Waugh passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late William and Madeline (McIntyre) Carr, she was born on May 8, 1943, in Burlington, Vt.

Catherine was a talented Graphic Designer at Spear Printing in Washingtonville, N.Y. She proudly embraced her faith as a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, passionately supported the Orange County Right to Life, and actively participated in the Catholic Daughters of America Court.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Raymond Jersey Jr.; daughter, Lisa Henry; stepdaughters, Patricia Rainaldi, Maureen DeStefano, and Kathleen Lee; sisters, Alice J. Lenahan and Laurie Rau; and her grandchildren, Christine Jersey, Joseph Henry, Micheal Henry, Wyatt Jersey, Taylor Jersey, Thomas Tighe, Catherine Tighe, Mary Tighe, and Daniel Tighe; greatgrandchild, Tobias Robert Henry; nephew, John Rau along with other nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. In addition to her parents, Catherine, was also predeceased by her husband, William E. Waugh; sons, Joseph Jersey, David Jersey, and Michael Jersey; stepdaughter, Ellen Marie Waugh; grandchildren, Nichole Anne VanLeuvan and Brian Joseph Jersey; and brothers, Jack Lenahan and Jimmy Lenahan.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. A burial of cremains will take place privately at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville, N.Y.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.