On April 14, 2022, beloved wife and mother Carol A. Gover passed away peacefully in Casselberry, Fl.

Carol was born September 24, 1941 in Bronx, NY to the late Gustave and Jane Kousek.

After graduating from Our Lady of Refuge she began a career with Blue Cross Blue Shield in NYC.

In 1964 she married the love of her life Thomas and they started to have the large family she always wanted. After having 4 children and with a fifth on the way, it was time to leave the city. A new home was built in Monroe, NY where she resided for over 40 yrs.

Carol was the beautiful matriarch of her family. She was a devoted wife and amazing mother who always put her family first. She always had a smile on her face and did her best to make every day feel special. When it came to birthdays and holidays, she was able to display her cooking talents and zest for decorating to everyone. She loved a good celebration with family and friends.

Carol lived life to the fullest and had a passion for helping others. This led her to becoming a certified EMT where she spent 35 yrs as a volunteer for the Town of Chester Ambulance Corp, during which time she also got to serve as president. She devoted countless hours to the community over the years.

In addition, she started a new career as a case worker helping children in need.

She was a woman of great faith who was a parishioner at Saint Anastasia during her years in Monroe.

Carol was also an avid Yankees fan and a lover of all things Elvis, as well as 50’s Doo Wop and country music. She even learned to play guitar and could frequently be heard singing around the house. She enjoyed the many cruises with her husband after retirement.

But her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially helping raise her grandchildren.

She loved with all her heart and had the sweetest soul. The world is a better place for all the lives she touched.

Carol is survived by her husband of 58 yrs, Thomas. Son Michael Gover and his wife Eileen. Son Jimmy Gover and wife Alissa. Daughter Patricia Gover and fiancée John Vest. Daughter Anne Marie Woessner and husband Kevin. Daughter Kathy Gover and partner Wally Grant.

Grandchildren- Sophia, Ava, Skylar and Mya

Sisters- Ginny Reilley, Judy Wyskida and Marian Phimister.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m. in Saint Anastasia’s church in Harriman, NY.