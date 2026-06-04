Carol A. Canale passed away on June 4, 2026, at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, N.Y. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late Frederick and Teresa (Marino) Rappina, she was born on December 6, 1948, in New York City, NY.

Carol served as a Bus Monitor for CW Bus Co. in New Windsor, N.Y. A proud member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, N.Y., she also held positions with several real estate companies in Monroe and Highland Mills and the Monroe Woodbury School System as a classroom aid. Additionally, she was the Den Leader and Treasurer for Cub Scout Pack #48 in the 80’s and 90’s and participated in a local book club up till her passing.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Anthony “Tony” Litwinowicz of New Windsor, N.Y.; son, Joseph Canale and his wife, Romie, of Goshen, NY; brother, Fred Rappina and sister-in-law Phyllis of Inverness, FL; grandchildren, Alex, Victor, and Keira; and lots of loving and supportive cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Carol was also predeceased by her beloved son, Jeffrey Canale.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y., with Mass following immediately after visitation at 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, N.Y. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y., (845) 782-8185.