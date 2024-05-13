Carmine Abbio, 79

Carmine Abbio passed away on May 7, 2024, at his residence in New York, NY. He was 79 years old. Son of the late Carlo and Carmen (Fonte) Abbio, he was born on December 10, 1944, in Brooklyn, NY.

Carmine worked as a teacher for the New York City Board of Education.

Left to cherish his memory are his stepdaughter, Lisa Young-Mendel of Philadelphia, Pa., sisters Catherine Volpe of Highland Mills, NY, and Domenica Carrasco of Vancouver, Canada, sister-in-law Alex Abbio, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carmine was predeceased by his partner of many years, Madeleine-Claude Jobrack-Young, as well as his brother Carlo Abbio and his sister Caroline Abbio.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Inurnment services: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cedar Hill Mausoleum located within Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, StJude.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).