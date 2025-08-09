Carmen Talavera passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Andres and Ana (Caban) Talavera, she was born on Oct. 14, 1930, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Carmen was a hairstylist for Paula’s Salon in Manhattan, N.Y. She spent her days creating memorable moments for every customer that came into the salon. Her loving personality shined on each person that came into her life. She will be missed dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gilberto Garcia, of Jamaica, N.Y.; son-in-law, Gary Bloom of Monroe, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brenden Bloom and his wife, Ashley, and Annamaria Bloom; great-grandchildren, Eli and Ajay Blazeski, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Carmen was also predeceased by her husband, Gilberto Loperena Garcia, four loving brothers, and daughter, Carmen Bloom. As well as her daughter-in-law Santa Maria.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service starting at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dinner 4 Kids, https://dinners4kidsoc.org/.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.