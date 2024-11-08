Carmen Rivera, 83

Sister Carmen Rivera passed away on November 8, 2024, at Marycrest Convent in Blooming Grove, NY. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late Pedro Jose Rivera and Flora Clas, she was born on March 10, 1941, in Ciales, Puerto Rico.

Sister Carmen was a religious missionary for the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate in Blooming Grove. She attended Morris High School in New York City. She received an associate’s degree from Harriman College, a bachelor’s degree from Marywood Collage in Scranton, Pa., and a master’s degree from Notre Dame Institute in Arlington, Va. Sister Carmen was the general councilor and novice director from 1991 to 1996 for Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate.

Left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Marycrest Chapel, 164 Quaker Hill Rd., Blooming Grove, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, November 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Marycrest Chapel.

Interment: Lady Assumption Cemetery in Blooming Grove, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, P.O. Box 658, Monroe, NY 10949.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).