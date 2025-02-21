Carmen M. Hemeon, 70

Carmen M. Hemeon passed away peacefully on February 17, 2025, at Hackensack Meridian Hospital in Hackensack, NJ. She was 70 years old. Daughter of the late Carmine and Lillian (Heady) Nazzaro, she was born on September 10, 1954, in Cornwall, NY.

Carmen was a medical billing clerk for Best Healthcare in Kiryas Joel, NY, and was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Christopher Grant (Jenna Caston) of Chester, NY, and Ashley Hemeon (Anthony Legnini) of Middletown, NY; brother, William Nazzaro of Central Valley, NY; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a chapel service at 11:30 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers (T2t.org) or the Woodbury Animal Shelter (71 Schunnemunk Rd, Highland Mills, NY 10930).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).