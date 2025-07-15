Bruce E. Mapes passed away on July 13, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 72 years old. He was born on December 7, 1952, in Tuxedo, N.Y., to the late Harry and Mildred (Benjamin) Mapes.

Bruce was a longtime resident of Monroe, N.Y. He graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 1971, where he starred as a cross-country runner. He founded Monroe Rentals in 1984 and owned and operated the business for 32 years. He was also an active member of the Monroe community, always willing to lend equipment and volunteer his time, especially in support of American Legion Post 488.

Bruce loved working on the family property, keeping the landscaping immaculate and tending the garden that his grandfather started. If he was not working in his yard or entertaining friends under his gazebo, you could find him watching his beloved Yankees. Those who knew Bruce will forever remember him for his generosity, his willingness to help others, and his dedication to his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Kim Mapes, of Monroe, N.Y.; children Jamie Mapes of Albany, N.Y., and Julie Fitch and her husband, James, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; cousins Richard, William, John, and Jerry Mainey; mother-in-law Jane Tirrell, of Chatham, Mass.; his wife, Kim’s siblings, Peter, Robert, Wendy, Greta, and Kristina; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org; the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org; or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.mskcc.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.