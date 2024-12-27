Blanche M. Di Maria, 92

Blanche M. Di Maria passed away on December 24, 2024. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late William and Blanche (Hoover) O’Boyle, she was born on February 3, 1932, in Pittston, Pa.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Shari McCauley and her husband Thomas of Montgomery, NY; her grandson Michael McCauley and his fiancé Katherine McLaughlin; her granddaughter Jaime Walsh and her husband Kevin Walsh; her great-grandchildren, Nolan, Calum, and Dawson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Blanche was also predeceased by her son, Edward Rosewkranz, and her four brothers and eight sisters.

Visitation: Monday, January 6, 2025, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, January 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place., Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).