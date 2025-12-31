Bette-Alene Holland passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 80 years old.

Born on April 17, 1945, in Cornwall, N.Y., Bette was the daughter of the late Robert and Mabel (Hannold) Greaves. She was a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School, Class of 1962, and Mount Saint Mary College, Class of 1966.

Bette dedicated her career to education, serving as a devoted elementary school teacher in the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District until her retirement in 2007. She was deeply caring and passionate about her students and her profession.

Outside of teaching, Bette was an avid reader who found great joy in gardening, hiking, and spending time in nature. She was also known for her exceptional baking — her homemade treats were cherished by all who knew her. A talented and generous soul, she frequently baked and created handmade quilts for friends and family as expressions of her love.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Holland of Monroe, N.Y., and Elizabeth (William) Marquardt of Miami, Fla.; her sisters, Grace Cardone, Wanda (David Hawxhurst) Greaves, and Faith Canfield; her beloved nephew, Dino Cardone, as well as several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward Holland, and her siblings, Robert Greaves and Lillian De Rosa.

A memorial church service will be held at Craigville Bible Church, located at 789 Craigville Road, Chester, N.Y. 10918, on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bette’s name to the Orange County Arboretum, the Parkinson’s Foundation, or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950. (845) 782-8185.