Bernice A. Golden, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center in Campbell Hall, NY. She was 96 years old. Daughter of the late Jacob and Beatrice (Friedman) Rosenberg, she was born on July 1, 1925, in New York, NY.

Bernice was an Accountant for New York City Department of Health and Hospitals in New York, NY. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her family and their pets. She also enjoyed traveling and going to the Opera.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Joyce Kalmus and her husband, Roy of Monroe, NY; and Robert Golden and his wife, Mary of Monroe, NY; her grandchildren: Stephen Kalmus and his wife, Jessica, Gary Kalmus and his wife, Lana, Matthew Kalmus, and Harrison Golden; and by her great grandchildren: Hailey, Madison, Chase and Hunter. In addition to her parents, Bernice was also predeceased by her husband, Harold Golden.

A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah in Paramus, NJ.

