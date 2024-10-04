Bernard Uleano, 91

Bernard Uleano passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 91 years old. Son of the late Alfonse and Victoria (Santossimo) Uleano, he was born on October 30, 1932, in New York, NY.

Bernard enlisted in the United States Army in August of 1952, and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Thereafter, he was employed as a sanitation worker with the NYC Department of Sanitation. Later in life, he worked for the village of Ridgewood, NJ. Bernard was a life member of American Legion Post #1610, North Albany, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children: son Carmine Uleano and his wife Lisa of Monroe, NY, along with daughter Theresa Uleano Hauck and her husband Michael of Harriman, NY. Bernard also leaves behind his two grandsons: Bernie and Michael Paul. In addition to his parents, Bernard was predeceased by his beloved wife Lena (Mazzocchi) Uleano, his son Alfonse, and his grandson Thomas.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory. A private graveside service was held at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY, on October 3, 2024.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).