Benjamin Meacham

Benjamin Douglas Meacham, 40, of Park City Utah, died April 28, 2023 at home surrounded by love after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Ben was born on September 2, 1982 in Vernon, Connecticut to William D. Meacham and Linda S. Meacham. He was the older brother to Alison L. Cadmus. Ben’s family moved to Monroe, NY when he was in grade school. He graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 2000.

Ben attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY where he played baseball and received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial and Management Engineering in 2005.

Ben started a career in web analytics and worked for several companies prior to moving to Park City, Utah. Ben started working for Adobe in 2014 and there, for nearly a decade, he found a great workplace, much success and purpose in his work.

He married Aubrey L. Moll on July 16, 2016. He gained a family of three kids and was a great, supportive, loving, and fun Dad. Ben adopted Isak Broadhead, EmmaLee Broadhead and Isabel Broadhead. They will miss him and all the care, love and joy he gave.

Ben did not complain about the hand he was dealt and lived with extraordinary intensity and enthusiasm, always with a positive attitude. He loved nature and spent his vacations in areas abundant in beauty. He developed a love of photography and enjoyed capturing scenic landscapes, wildlife and many wonderful photos of his family.

He enjoyed snowboarding, team sports, kayaking, surfing, hiking, mountain biking and split boarding. He also took pleasure in cooking and playing his guitar. He shared many of his interests with his wife and kids. He also loved his dog and faithful friend, Brandy, and two cats that provided comic relief.

He is survived by his wife, Aubrey; his children, Isak, EmmaLee and Isabel; his parents, William and Linda; his sister Alison (Alex), her two sons Anderson (Godson) and Adrian; and seven additional nephews and nieces through marriage.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides; George William Meacham and Amy Meacham and Irving T. Arnold and Ruth Arnold. He was also preceded by his Aunt Diane Farquhar.

Memorial services will be held on June 5, 2023. Service information will follow.

Donations may be made to Protect our Winters, a cause that was close to Ben’s heart.