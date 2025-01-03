Benjamin Lloyd Meyers, 82

Benjamin “Ben” Lloyd Meyers, of Highland Mills, NY, passed away on December 31, 2024, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was 82 years old when he left us to join his Lord and Savior.

Ben’s legacy is a rich tapestry of passions, values, and memories which touched the lives of many. It is one filled with his love for his family, country, and community, as well as his passion for nurturing his gardens and plants, an unwavering love for his feline companions, and his deep faith.

The son of the late Benjamin Franklin Meyers Jr. and Margarite E. (Biery) Meyers, Ben was born on May 27, 1942, in Chestnut Hill, Pa. Ben was a fierce patriot who honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Woodbury American Legion Post 779, an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Highland Falls, and was the former owner and editor of The Woodbury Gazette.

In addition to his parents and sister, Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife Theresa “Terri” M. (Holmes) Meyers in 2021. He is survived by his daughters Kathleen “Kathy” (Meyers) Renner, Wendy (Meyers) DeLuccio, and Kimberly (Meyers) Nokes; his sons Michael C. Meyers and Benjamin “Ben” L. Meyers Jr.; and by his six grandchildren, Christian Renner and Kelley (Renner) Farrell, Rowan Meyers and Aiden Meyers, and Stephanie and Taylor DeLuccio; his niece Beth Orem; and nephews Billy and Matthew Orem.

Visitation: Thursday, January 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.

Funeral service: Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 54 Old State Road, Highland Falls, NY.

Interment with military honors: Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the Castle Point VA medical team for their care and support of our father.

Remembrances may be made in the form of contributions to the Woodbury American Legion Post 779, PO BOX 252, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to Quigleybros.com.