Belle Rosmarin, 92

Belle Rosmarin passed away on February 14, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late Benjamin and Rose (Klein) Eisenberg, she was born on March 29, 1931, in Romania.

Belle was a highly skilled and accomplished opera singer who also co-owned Rosmarins Cottages & Day Camp in Monroe, NY. Her exceptional musical talent was matched only by her dedication and passion for providing a warm and welcoming experience for all who enjoyed Rosmarins. It is so fitting that she passed away on Valentine’s Day, as she was so generous, not only with her resources, but also with her love and passion for all those who knew her.

Left to cherish Belle’s memory are her devoted husband Martin Rosmarin of Monroe, NY; children Scott Rosmarin and his wife Stacey, of Monroe, NY, David Rosmarin and his wife Debbie, of Greenwich, Conn., Ellen Rosmarin and her husband Boaz Weinstein, of Monroe, NY, and Susan Rosmarin, also of Monroe, NY; and by her beloved grandchildren Rachel, Jaclyn (Jordan), Jake, Remi, Eli, and Benjamin. In addition to her parents, Belle was also predeceased by her siblings Irving Eisenberg and Helen Feldman.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Monroe Temple Beth-El, 314 N. Main St., Monroe, NY.

Interment: Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY.

Donations in Belle’s memory may be made to Magen David Adom (afmda.org ) or to United Hatzalah of Israel (israelrescue.org ).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.