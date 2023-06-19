Barbara J. Schmidt passed away on June 14, 2023, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 88 years old. The daughter of the late Henry and Harriet (Hommel) Hill, she was born on Feb. 18, 1935, in Jersey City, NJ.

Barbara dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Left to cherish Barb’s memory are her children: William Schmidt of Monroe, NY; Lynda Iams and her husband, Bill of Monroe, NY; and Valerie Tyrrell and her husband, Mark of Campbell Hall, NY; grandchildren: Jeremy, Daniel, Patrick, Jennifer, and Randy; and her great grandchildren: Jeremy Jr., Cameron, Kayla, Emmalynn, and Reilinn. In addition to her parents, Barbara was also predeceased by her husband Richard C. Schmidt, brother Ed Hill, and her beloved granddaughter Jessica Iams.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Monroe Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York, 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.