Barbara A. Cardaropoli formerly of Cold Spring, NY, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Deerfield Beach, FL. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late Julia (Landolfi) and Joseph Mancari, she was born on December 23, 1940, in Cold Spring, NY.

Barbara graduated from Haldane High School in 1958. She attended Orange County Community College and Harriman College. Barbara started Central Valley Real Estate with her husband Nicholas in 1973. She had an active real estate career with great success. An active participant in her community, she belonged to the Women of Woodbury, The Board of Realtors, and she was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. Barbara was a member of the Powelton Club, where she loved playing tennis and golf; she loved dancing, and she was an avid fan of the NY Jets and the NY Mets. Above all, Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Barbara is survived by her husband Nicholas Cardaropoli, Sr., son Nicholas Cardaropoli, Jr., her daughter Lisa Ferrara, her three grandchildren: Samantha and her husband Jarod, Max and his wife nicole, and Brooke and her husband Benny, and by her great grandchildren: Violet and Lia.

At this time, funeral arrangements are incomplete.