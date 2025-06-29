Arleathia “Robin” E. Lorenzen

Arleathia Elaine Lorenzen (Robin) passed away at home on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the age of 68.

She was born in Suffern, N.Y., to Joyce and James Kelly. She married her loving husband, Ken, on March 23, 1974. They had two children, Eileen and Jeremy, and raised them in their home in Goshen, N.Y.

Robin was very active in the family construction business. She was also a faithful and devoted Jehovah’s Witness. Robin used much of her time to volunteer and help with many of the small and very large projects that have been built in the area over the past 25 years. She loved her home, and she loved tending to her many gardens. She made it look like a small paradise.

Robin is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lorenzen; her daughter, Eileen Lorenzen; her mother, Joyce Kelly; her brother, Michael Kelly; and her sisters, Patricia and Donna Kelly, as well as many countless friends who were very much like family.

Services will be private.

