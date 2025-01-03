Anthony J. Todaro, 87

Anthony “Tony” J. Todaro, a former resident of Central Valley, NY, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on January 1, 2025, at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY. He was 87 years old.

The son of the late Pellegrino Todaro and Angelina (Santangelo) Todaro, Tony was born on March 1, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY.

Tony honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1957 through 1963. He was a retired sales representative for Toyota of Newburgh in Newburgh, NY.

Tony enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved relaxing on the beach and walking on the boardwalk in Spring Lake with his wife Marge. Having an ice cream at Bob Hoffman’s, especially with his grandchildren, was something he looked forward to every summer.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife: Margaret “Marge” Todaro in 2021. He is survived by his sons Michael Todaro and his wife Lianne of Central Valley, NY, and Stephen Todaro and his wife Patty of Matawan, NJ, and by his grandchildren Michael, Katy, Matthew, and Ryan.

Visitation: Sunday, January 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.

Chapel service: Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment with military honors: the Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions in Tony’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

