It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Anthony Apostolico on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was 48 years old. Son of Vincent and Rosa (Nocera) Apostolico, he was born on November 2, 1973, in Easton, PA.

Anthony was the Owner of Italian Food Center in West Haverstraw, NY. He was a proud member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and Italian American Social Club in West Haverstraw, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Tanya (Speckenbach) Apostolico of Chester, NY; beloved children: Vincent, Victoria, Elizabeth, and Samantha Apostolico of Chester, NY; parents, Vincent and Rosa Apostolico of Port St. Lucie, FL; and brothers: Maurizio and Marcello Apostolico also of Port St. Lucie, FL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY 10926. Interment will follow at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.

