AnneMarie Marchese, 80

AnneMarie Marchese passed away on January 20, 2025, at Apple Blossom Memory Care in Moon Township, Pa. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Durand) Lynch, she was born on July 26, 1944, in New York, NY.

AnneMarie was a math teacher for the Highland Falls – Fort Montgomery Central School District in Highland Falls, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles “CJ” Marchese and his wife Tara of Washingtonville, NY, and Deena Vermeulen and her husband Michael of Moon Township, Pa.; and grandchildren Shane Marchese, Drew Marchese, Lexi Taylor (Kerry), and Kayley Vermeulen. In addition to her parents, AnneMarie was also predeceased by her husband Thomas Marchese.

Visitation: Monday, January 27, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY.

Interment: Seamanville Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).