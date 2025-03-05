Ann Willis, 78

Ann Willis passed away peacefully on March 3, 2025, at The Pines at Poughkeepsie Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on February 28, 1947, to Vincent and Libby Jordan in Biloxi, Mississippi. She is survived by her daughter Anna Clover (Dean), son Dale Willis, sister Linda McKenna (Gary), sister-in-law Eleanor Jordan, and niece Lisa Greenwald (Martin). Ann was predeceased by her parents, Virginia and Vincent Jordan, and her brother Vincent Jordan III.

Ann was an art teacher for public schools and Pope Pius XII School for troubled teens in Chester, NY. She was an adjunct art teacher, study group leader, and independent studies tutor at Empire State College. She also was an activities therapist and an addiction counselor assistant.

Ann was an artist with many interests and an accomplished gardener. She had a ceramic studio in her home and was a superb weaver. In her younger days she demonstrated carding of wool and weaving at Museum Village in Monroe, NY. She had great interest in Native American art and culture.

Ann was a wonderful inspiration to friends by living her faith. Ann freely gave herself to help people in situations that were difficult for them to manage. Her religion played a central role in her life.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, aides, and staff at The Pines at Poughkeepsie Nursing Home for their tender care of Ann in her last years.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a chapel service at 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe United Methodist Church, 47 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).