Ann V. Carey of McDonough, N.Y. (formerly Monroe, N.Y.) passed away on July 2, 2025, at Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott, N.Y., surrounded by family. She was 75 years old. The daughter of the late Rosamond (Nachmann) and Carl Frey, she was born in Bronx, N.Y. on March 26, 1950.

Ann retired as the Court Clerk for the Town of Monroe, N.Y., and as the Court Clerk for the Village of Harriman, N.Y. She was a parishioner of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, and a life member of the Harriman Engine Ladies Auxiliary where she was past President and Secretary. In addition, she was an honorary member of the Silver Fox Sportsman Association, and she belonged to American Legion Post #189 Ladies Auxiliary in Norwich, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband Paul of McDonough, N.Y.; daughter Kim O’Toole (Bill) of Milford, Pa.; son Brad Carey (Christine) of Morristown, N.J.; sisters Kris Viles (Kenny) of Orlando, Fla. and Lee Frey (Rudy) of Norwich, N.Y.; brothers Carl Frey (Carla) of Umatilla, Fla. and Alan Frey (Kim) of Melbourne, Fla. Ann leaves behind a legacy of four grandchildren: Allison, Liam, Jack and Benjamin, and she will be missed by several nieces and nephews. She loved her grandchildren tremendously. She loved spectating their sports and being with them. She was an avid bowler and loved to read.

Memorial Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y., with a Chapel Service beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Mercy House of the Southern Tier www.MercyHouseSouthernTier.com or Glioblastoma Research Organization www.GBMresearch.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.