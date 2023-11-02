Angelina ‘Angie’ M. Owen, 79

Angelina “Angie” M. Owen, of Monroe, NY, entered into eternal rest on October 30, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Goshen, NY. She was 79 years old.

The daughter of the late Stephen Iorio and Anna (Pichi) Iorio, Angie was born on November 29, 1943, in Suffern, NY.

Angie was the secretary/ bookkeeper for Voelker Plumbing & Heating for over 40 years, having worked with three generations of the Voelker family. She often joked about writing a book about the antics of being part of the family — enjoying every wedding and birth, happy times and sad times.

Angie was a member of the Mombasha Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was an active member of the Monroe Senior Center, where she enjoyed many friends and activities. A family statement reads: “All of the visits, calls, text messages, and cards from family and friends were such a source of joy and comfort to her and show just how big of an impact Angie had on so many.” She will be missed greatly.

Angie was preceded in death by her loving husband Ray Owen in 2001. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer L. Hinck and her husband Gus of Goshen, NY; her son Stephen M. Owen (Kim Fischer) of Rochester, NY; her grandchildren, William Hinck and Amber, and Dakota and Jackson Owen; her sister Beverly Mayser and her husband William; her brother-in-law Harry McGillicuddy; niece Erin Golden and husband Jeff; and nephew Harry McGillicuddy. In addition to her husband, Angie was predeceased by her sister Rosemarie McGillicuddy.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 5 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A chapel service and reflections will follow the visitation at 5 p.m. Inurnment in the family plot at Oak Hill Cemetery will take place privately.

Memorial contributions in Angie’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1357, New York, NY 10018 or to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.