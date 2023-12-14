Alice T. Dolan, 81

Alice T. Dolan passed away on December 11, 2023, at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Reyns) Dolan, she was born on December 19, 1941, in Blooming Grove, NY.

Alice was a dedicated family member and former member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. Her commitment to her loved ones and her community was truly remarkable and will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews: Christine Dolan (Paul Holmes), Janet Edwards, Barbara Van Houten (Thomas), Edward Owen, and Robert Owen (Sheri). In addition to her parents, Alice was also predeceased by her siblings, Robert Montanya, Diane Edwards, and Joan Owen.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a chapel service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Hom: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.