Alberta Kellum of Nanuet (formerly of Middletown) passed away on Aug.21, 2023, at Northern Manor Nursing Home. She was 95 years old.

Born in Auburn, Alabama, on July 13, 1928, she was the daughter of Frank and Mattie (nee Nunn) Baker.

Alberta was a beautician and business owner for many years. She later worked for N.Y.S. Letchworth Village in Fields and was a lunch room attendant for many years at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

“Bert” as she was lovingly called, was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Middletown until she became sick.

Her family’s statement reads: “Bert loved her family; loved to travel and listening to all types of music. She was a great cook and a great baker.”

Alberta was predeceased by her daughter Darnel Daniel; mother Mattie Williams; father Frank Baker; brother Glenn Davis; brother Edward Nunn; sister Dorothy Torbert; grandson Sean Daniel; and niece Ann Baker.

She is survived by her four grandchildren: Robin Lawson of Goshen, Charlene Daniel of Monroe, Georgina Daniel of White Mills, Pa., and Edward Daniel of Monroe; sister Patricia Jones of Texas; brother Ronald Williams of New York City; nephew Warren Torbert of the Bronx; niece Bernice Baharani of Auburn, Alabama; niece Kimberley Warner of the Bronx; great-grandchildren LaShanta Lawson of Port Jervis and Vincent Fiori of Brooklyn; great-great grandchildren: Marcuo and Mia Grasso of Monroe; and a great niece Courtney Davis of Warwick.

Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave. Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alberta’s memory to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.