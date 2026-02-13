Albert C. Brower went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2026, at Valley Hospital in Paramus, N.J. He was 91 years old. Son of the late Trina (Hiddinga) and Sipp Brower, he was born on May 5, 1934, in Preakness, N.J.

Albert started and was VP and Manager of Operations for Strober King Building Supply Co. in Congers, N.Y., known as Builders First Choice. His father had a dairy farm in Wayne, N.J., and Al would help with milking the cows twice a day before and after school. He recalled how life on a dairy farm was hard work, but fun as well. His father dug out a 3 acre lake where the kids would swim and jump from a rope and tire swing into the water. He became proficient in shooting a rifle, which would help him later in the Marines.

Al accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at age 12, and he then became active in youth groups at Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Patterson, N.J. He later was the founder of North Jersey Christian Adults where the youth would sing, and he would preach a message from the Bible. Al attended Philadelphia College of the Bible in PA, and Shelton College in Ringwood, N.J. He joined the United States Marine Corps. and was set to go to fight in the Korean Conflict until they found out he attended college, so they had him train officers, calling them the “90 Day Wonders”. He was a marksman shooter and was going to be made a sniper but because he wore glasses, which would reflect the light, he was denied.

After leaving the military, he owned a gas station in North Haledon, N.J. From there he went to work at Delawanna Building Supply Co. in Sloatsburg, N.Y., then Capitol Gypsum Co. in Sloatsburg, N.Y., and then Strober King Building Supply Co. in Congers, N.Y.

Al was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR.

He attended Tallman Bible Church in Tallman, NY, where he taught Adult Sunday School, preached when asked, and founded and sang in a trio called Eagle’s Wings with Jocelyn Ronquillo and Rob Revere. They sang mostly Southern Gospel quartet music to the delight of senior groups and various churches in the area, and Al would give a Gospel message from the Bible.

Eleven years ago, he and his wife Maggie opened their home to Pastor Gerry Dumoulin, and Discovery Church was founded. He has been attending until present. Al was full of life, and he loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his devoted wife, family, and country. He was a godly genuine and kind man, and everyone who knew him felt that immediately. He will be sorely missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Margaret Brower, at home in Central Valley, N.Y.; his sons: Kenneth A. Brower and his wife Madeline of North Haledon, N.J., Richard A. Brower and his wife Rachael of Tucson, Ariz., and Kevin J. Brower of North Bennington, Vt.. He is further survived by his sister Doris Meyer of Midland Park, N.J., three grandchildren: Kenneth J. Brower, Christine L. Brower, and Jesse M. Brower and his wife Joy, and by one great-grandchild: Logan Brower, as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his brother Norman Brower of Lancaster, Pa.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.