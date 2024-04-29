Aidan King, 21

Aidan King passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2024, surrounded by his immediate family and loved ones at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in New York, NY. The son of Deena (Spitzer) and Brendan King, he was born in Suffern, NY, on October 28, 2002. He was a true warrior and “super-hero,” waging a courageous war against a rare form of melanoma.

Aidan loved his job and second home at Amalfi’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Central Valley, NY. He enjoyed his years as a camper and then counselor working at Smith Clove Park’s Youth Activity Camp. Many of his greatest moments were playing football and soccer for Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, as well as a goalie for the Monroe Woodbury United Soccer Club.

Known for his infectious smile and “Aidan Attitude,” he was a friend to everyone and will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Aidan is survived by his parents, his brother Brody, and his sister Molly, also of Monroe. He is further survived by his grandmother Doris King, and his grandparents Alvin and Jaye Spitzer and numerous extended family members, including aunts, uncles and cousins. Aidan will be missed by the love of his life, Ashley Connolly, along with her family: Thomas, Kim, and Madison Connolly; and by his amazing circle of closeknit, longtime friends, with whom he had many adventures and made unforgettable memories! He will also be missed by his faithful dogs Bailey and Jameson, as well as Ashley’s dog Roxy. Aidan was predeceased by his grandparents Pop King, and Marilyn “Mooskie” Spitzer.

Visitation: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe.

Funeral service: Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at Smith, Seaman Quackenbush, followed by a graveside service and burial at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, 180 Union Corners Rd., Warwick, NY 10990.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations at one of the following organizations: Pets Alive, Inc., petsalive.org ; Happy Life Animal Rescue, happylifeanimalrescue.org ; Melanoma Research Alliance, curemelanoma.org .