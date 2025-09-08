Agnes M. Kiely of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. She was 83.

The daughter of the late Joseph Friscia and Marion DiGennaro Friscia, she was born on April 18, 1942 in Queens, N.Y.

Agnes was a member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, N.Y.; a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters Court Margaret Mary #768, Monroe, N.Y. and the Flor-wick Senior Citizens. She also was also a longtime volunteer for the Pallottine Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate, Harriman, N.Y.

She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Piscitelli and husband James; son, Daniel Kiely and wife Stacy; grandsons, James Piscitelli Jr. and Joseph Piscitelli; brother, Frank Friscia and wife Mary Ann; sister-in-law, Kathleen O’Neill; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Kiely; and a brother, Basil Friscia and his wife, Alice.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y.

A funeral mass will be held 10AM Saturday, Sept. 13 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.