Adele R. Kelly of Washingtonville, the former owner of Accent on Travel in Washingtonville, NY, and a 60-year resident of the area, died March 28, 2023, at her residence with her family caring for her. She was 83 years of age.

The daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Balado, she was born in New York City in 1939.

Adele was the widow of William R. Kelly.

Adele was a loving mother, fabulous grandmother, proud great-grandmother, and cherished sister and friend.

Adele lived a joy-filled life focused on her family and spending time together. Her favorite things were family vacations from the beaches of New Jersey to California and Maine and, most recently, to Disney World just last month.

She proclaimed that the ride on It’s a Small World, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, was the best day of her life.

Adele will be remembered for her strength, kind heart, and generous ways. Always our cheerleader and biggest supporter, we will miss her positivity and unwavering support.

Adele will be missed tremendously, always in our hearts and minds, WE LOVE YOU, NANA, rest in the sweetest of Peace.

Adele is survived by her children Suzanne and Kevin Turpin of Blooming Grove, NY, William and Joanne Kelly of Goshen, NY, and Rosanne Kelly of Washingtonville, NY.

Her eight grandchildren also survive her, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Kayla, Alyssa, Joseph, Nicole, Emily, and Danny, along with her great-grandchildren Emilia, Wren, Malcom, and Cade.

Adele is also survived by her two sisters Manola Morais of Washingtonville, NY, and Diane Bugliarelli of Carmel, NY.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, during the hours of 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950

Private Burial will occur on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.

Funeral care has been placed with Thomas & Brendan Flynn and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.

To offer a condolence or directions to the funeral home, please visit www.flynnfh.com.