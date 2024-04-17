Ada Iuliano Posta, 91

Ada Iuliano Posta of Tuxedo, NY, passed away peacefully on April 10th, 2024. She was 91. Born on June 15, 1932, in Castello del Matese, Italy, Ada came to Tuxedo, NY, with her husband, Victor Posta. He predeceased her in May 2022.

Ada had two sons, Filippo Posta (Sheila) of Warwick, NY, and Vittorio Posta (Donna) of Tuxedo, NY. She had five grandchildren: Dominick (24), Christopher (22), Talia (20), Luke (19), and Anthony (17).

She was an avid gardener, cook, hostess, and grandmother. Her home was known by all who knew her. She was known for the beautiful flowers that bloomed every spring, her vegetable garden, and her impeccable housekeeping. She enjoyed cooking, not only for her family but also for those close to her, who always gave food to neighbors and friends.

She spent her spring and summer days outside, tending to her beautiful array of flowers and her beloved vegetable garden. She always had fresh-cut flowers on her kitchen table and she loved to share her vegetables with everyone who walked by the house.

She was more than happy to open her home to anyone who stopped by for a quick cup of coffee or a full multi-course meal.

Ada was a kind and generous person. Her favorite job in life was being a grandmother (Nonna) to all five grandchildren. She continued the tradition of Sunday dinners going right up until her passing. Ada’s passing comes after a brief illness.

Memorial service: Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950. Cremation will follow at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., under the immediate supervision and care of Brendan & Thomas Flynn.

The family has placed Ada’s care under the direction of the Flynn Family and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.